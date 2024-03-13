GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coast Guard Commander visits Puducherry base

March 13, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Inspector General Donny Michael, Commander, Indian Coast Guard Eastern Region, during a visit to the base in Puducherry.

Inspector General Donny Michael, Commander, Indian Coast Guard Eastern Region, during a visit to the base in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Inspector General Donny Michael, Commander, Indian Coast Guard Eastern Region, undertook a visit to the headquarters of the Coast Guard District No. 13 (Puducherry and Tamil Nadu) on Tuesday.

The two-day visit is to assess the infrastructure and operational readiness of the headquarter base.

Mr. Michael was briefed about the facilities by Deputy Inspector General Surendra Singh Dasila, Commander, in Puducherry.

He also interacted with officers and staff and discussed recent activities, ongoing infrastructure projects and potential challenges on coastal security, a press note from the Coast Guard said.

The Flag Officer oversaw first-hand infrastructure development on the upcoming Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE) and Remote Operating Station in Puducherry.

The CGAE, when commissioned, is expected to improve the Indian Coast Guard’s performance in its surveillance and reconnaissance role off the coastline of Puducherry region, the press note said.

