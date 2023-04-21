Coast Guard Commander reviews operational preparedness and infrastructure projects

April 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Indian Coast Guard Commander, Coast Guard Region (East) Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola, PTM, TM, on Friday visited the Puducherry unit, which also extends to central Tamil Nadu, to review operational preparedness and infrastructure projects.

During the visit, he was briefed by District Commander Deputy Inspector General V. Anbarasan on the progress of major infrastructure projects, including the upcoming Coast Guard Air Enclave and Remote Operating Station in Puducherry.

According to a press note, the Flag Officer also interacted with the CPWD and airport officials and reviewed the progress of the projects. It was noted during the discussions that the development of the air enclave would significantly boost the Coast Guard presence in the region, especially in search and rescue mechanism for adrift fishermen off the Puducherry coasts.

The Remote Operating Station is being built as part of a Coastal Security Scheme Phase-II in coordination with Bharat Electronics Ltd and is expected to enhance the coastal security of the region. The Commander also took stock of the operational preparedness of Coast Guard assets in the area, the press note said.