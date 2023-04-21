ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard Commander reviews operational preparedness and infrastructure projects

April 21, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

It is noted that the development of the air enclave will significantly boost the Coast Guard presence in the region, especially in search and rescue mechanism for adrift fishermen off the Puducherry coasts

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Coast Guard Commander (East Region) Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola during a visit to the unit in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Coast Guard Commander, Coast Guard Region (East) Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola, PTM, TM, on Friday visited the Puducherry unit, which also extends to central Tamil Nadu, to review operational preparedness and infrastructure projects.

During the visit, he was briefed by District Commander Deputy Inspector General V. Anbarasan on the progress of major infrastructure projects, including the upcoming Coast Guard Air Enclave and Remote Operating Station in Puducherry.

According to a press note, the Flag Officer also interacted with the CPWD and airport officials and reviewed the progress of the projects. It was noted during the discussions that the development of the air enclave would significantly boost the Coast Guard presence in the region, especially in search and rescue mechanism for adrift fishermen off the Puducherry coasts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Remote Operating Station is being built as part of a Coastal Security Scheme Phase-II in coordination with Bharat Electronics Ltd and is expected to enhance the coastal security of the region. The Commander also took stock of the operational preparedness of Coast Guard assets in the area, the press note said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US