Coal Secretary inaugurates heavy machinery at NLCIL

Sumanta Choudary, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Government of India, on Monday inaugurated ‘Spreader’, a heavy machinery with a capacity to handle 11,000 tonnes of overburden soil per hour, at Mines II in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL).

Mr. Choudary inaugurated the machinery in the presence of Rakesh Kumar, chairman-cum-managing director of NLCIL and functional directors R. Vikraman, Prabhakar Chowki and Shaji John.

Policy adherence

According to a release from NLCIL, in adherence to the ‘Make in India’ policy of the government, about 90 % of structural, mechanical and electrical components of the machinery, weighing about 1,150 tonnes, were manufactured indigenously at a cost of ₹91.78 crore. Mr. Choudary also visited NLCIL mines, thermal power projects and Ananda Illam, home for senior citizens, managed by NLCIL, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The Secretary lauded NLCIL for its initiatives towards environmental care and interacted with senior executives and representatives of trade unions and associations.