Coaching for job seekers from SC/ST communities
The National Career Service Centre for SC/ST under the Ministry of Labour is conducting a special 11-month coaching programme for job-seekers from SC/ST categories.
The Centre, which functions at the Directorate General of Employment, Reddiarpalayam, has sought proposals from institutions for delivering the programme which is scheduled to commence on July 1. The deadline for submission is June 6.
Further details are available at www.labour.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in
