CM’s Liberation Day address was mere rhetoric, says CPI

The CPI has said that Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s Liberation Day address touting various developments and upcoming projects failed to rise above rhetoric or reflect material reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI Secretary A.M. Saleem, in a statement, said contrary to the Chief Minister’s claim that the government was making direct payments to the beneficiaries of 142 welfare schemes implemented by 16 departments under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), there is no perceptible change in the living conditions of the supposed beneficiaries.

Mr. Saleem likened Mr. Rangasamy’s statement that ration shops were reopened in Puducherry and 10 kg of rice and 2 kg of sugar were being distributed to a Tamil metaphorical saying about trying to hide a pumpkin in a fistful of rice.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the claim that funds were allocated to Adi Dravidar student welfare hostels for an upgrade, the CPI leader said that the Chief Minister only had to visit the hostels to see their poor condition, especially the lack of sanitary and drinking water facilities.

The Chief Minister, who took credit for the Ministry of Jal Shakti award that Puducherry received for excellence in water management and conservation, should inspect the drinking water quality in areas such as Nellithoppu and Orleanpet, Mr. Saleem said.

The claims about the development of fishing harbour and road overbridge across Uppanar Canal were also misleading, he contended. The Chief Minister had also resorted to a refrain that the government was awaiting Central nod for availing loan to the tune of ₹4,750 crore from Asian Development Bank for initiating various infrastructure works, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.