Puducherry

CM welcomes SC judgment

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment upholding the State governments’ rights to reserve 50% seats in PG diploma medical programmes for medical officers in government service. He claimed credit for the SC order and pointed out that the Tamil Nadu had engaged senior legal counsel to argue the case originally.

“It is our [AIADMK] government which protected our rights in reserving seats for medical officers in the State, who have been serving the people in the rural and hilly areas and the poor and the downtrodden,” he contended.

Related Topics
Reservation
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 12:02:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cm-welcomes-sc-judgment/article32500059.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story