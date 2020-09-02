CM welcomes SC judgment

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment upholding the State governments’ rights to reserve 50% seats in PG diploma medical programmes for medical officers in government service. He claimed credit for the SC order and pointed out that the Tamil Nadu had engaged senior legal counsel to argue the case originally.

“It is our [AIADMK] government which protected our rights in reserving seats for medical officers in the State, who have been serving the people in the rural and hilly areas and the poor and the downtrodden,” he contended.