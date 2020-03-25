CM urges people not resort to panic buying

Assuring people that adequate supplies of essential items will be available, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday said that the public should not resort to panic buying.

Addressing a press conference in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said wholesale and retail dealers have adequate stock of essential items. The government will would engage with Tamil Nadu to address shortage in availability of pulses.

Vendors are getting supply of vegetables from Karnataka, he said and added that steps were taken to stock enough medicines.

Welcoming the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday night, the Chief Minister said social distancing was the only medicine available to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“My appeal to the public is to stay at home and the government will make arrangements to avoid any shortage of food, medicine and other essentials,” the Chief Minister said.

The government had procured eight ventilators, 17 multiparameter monitoring machines, two defibrillators, five ECG machines and one mobile incinerator to tide over the shortage of medical equipment in all four regions. The equipment cost was estimated to be ₹1.7 crore, he added.

Appeals for contribution

Appealing to entrepreneurs, public sector undertakings and others to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to meet the additional expenditure needed to tackle the spread of virus, Mr. Narayanasamy said he had contributed a month’s pension as a parliamentarian to the fund. He draws a monthly pension of ₹45,000 as an ex-MP.

Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam had agreed to provide ₹35 lakh to procure medical equipment, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said he wrote to the Prime Minister on Wednesday seeking a Central assistance of ₹200 crore.