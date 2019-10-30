CM to seek explanation from Secretaries for absence at meet

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said he would seek an explanation from the Secretaries about their absence from ‘Makkal Kural,’ a public grievances programme of the government, organised by the district administration at Embalam.

“Only the Chief Secretary and Education Secretary have sought permission to abstain from the meeting due to their prior and personal commitments,” the Chief Minister said in his address before the grievances meet.

He was responding to the remarks made by Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam in his address that the absence of Secretaries from such an important programme was “highly unacceptable”.

Urging the Chief Minister to seek action against the Secretaries, Mr. Namassivayam said when hundreds of poor people had turned up for the programme the Secretaries deliberately avoided attending the meeting.

Mr. Narayanasamy said he spoke with his ministerial colleague on the issue. The Secretaries should have attended the programme, he said.

He also blamed certain officials for the tardy implementation of programmes. “Files are delayed by raising unnecessary queries. We are not asking to break rules,” the Chief Minister said.

The elected government had every right to take decisions, he said, adding the officials could not remain as a stumbling block to the implementation of programmes.

The public grievance programme was planned to sort out issues pertaining to allocation of patta and other welfare programmes.

Since the people residing in the village could not often visit the town to meet ministers and officials, the government thought it necessary to tour rural areas, the Chief Minister said.

Patta allotment

The cabinet had taken a decision to allot patta to people residing in government land for years.

However, permission for construction of houses would be only given to people settled in area owned by temple trusts.

The grievance programme aimed to solve related issues, he said.

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy, who represents the constituency, said Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi was trying to stall distribution of free rice without knowing the facts. While the majority of the people wanted distribution of free rice scheme to continue, the Lt. Governor was insisting on transfer of money to the beneficiaries’ account.

The Minister said the government was able to sort out 80% of the complaints received at the first public grievance meeting held at Nettapakkam constituency.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister and Ministers distributed Ayushman Bharat health insurance card to the beneficiaries. Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V. Vaithilingam, Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu and Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan were present.