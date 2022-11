November 23, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will release ‘In Search of our Ancestors’, a book by Dr. Armoogum Parsuramen and Prof. Satyendra Peerthum, at Sri Venkateshwaraa Group of Institutions in Ariyur here on November 25 at 9.30 a.m.

According to a press release, the book is a historical and pictorial presentation and a tribute to the Tamil migrants and their descendants in Mauritius and other parts of the world.