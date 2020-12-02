CM stuck in Jipmer lift

He had gone to call on Health Secretary Arun

A malfunctioning elevator at Jipmer caused anxious moments for Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar as they were trapped inside for several minutes on Wednesday before the doors were forcibly opened.

The three of them had gone to Jipmer to enquire about the health of T. Arun, Health Secretary, who is recovering from COVID-19 in Jipmer.

Soon after they entered donning protective gear, the lift doors shut and remained stuck. A Jipmer security aide who accompanied them tried pushing various buttons in vain. Eventually, it took about 10 minutes of hammering the door from the outside for it to come unstuck and the three of them took the adjacent elevator to meet Mr. Arun.