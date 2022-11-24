CM stresses need to audit govt. accounts

November 24, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at a panel discussion after inaugurating ‘Audit Diwas’ in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Stressing the importance of auditing government accounts, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday said auditing agencies should give suggestions to implement public-oriented policy measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have seen, on certain occasions, officials getting penalised for making slight deviations in rules while implementing schemes meant for public welfare. The auditors should give suggestions on implementing schemes,” he said, while participating in ‘Audit Diwas’, organised by the Office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit-11).

The Chief Minister said auditing of accounts was an important part of governance. Improper spending could bring the government into disrepute. Officials should take the suggestions given by auditing agencies in a constructive way, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaker R. Selvam, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee K.S.P alias S. Ramesh, Government whip A.K.D Arumugham, Director General of Police, Manoj Kumar Lal and Principal Accountant General, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, K. P Anand were also present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Selvam participated in a walkathon organised as part of the celebrations on Beach Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US