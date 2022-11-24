  1. EPaper
CM stresses need to audit govt. accounts

November 24, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at a panel discussion after inaugurating ‘Audit Diwas’ in Puducherry on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at a panel discussion after inaugurating ‘Audit Diwas’ in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Stressing the importance of auditing government accounts, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday said auditing agencies should give suggestions to implement public-oriented policy measures.

“We have seen, on certain occasions, officials getting penalised for making slight deviations in rules while implementing schemes meant for public welfare. The auditors should give suggestions on implementing schemes,” he said, while participating in ‘Audit Diwas’, organised by the Office of the Principal Accountant General (Audit-11).

The Chief Minister said auditing of accounts was an important part of governance. Improper spending could bring the government into disrepute. Officials should take the suggestions given by auditing agencies in a constructive way, he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee K.S.P alias S. Ramesh, Government whip A.K.D Arumugham, Director General of Police, Manoj Kumar Lal and Principal Accountant General, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, K. P Anand were also present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Selvam participated in a walkathon organised as part of the celebrations on Beach Road.

