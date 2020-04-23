CM, Speaker undergo test

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Speaker V.P. Sivakolundhu and several MLAs underwent an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 as a precautionary exercise on Thursday.
The Health Department had arranged the testing between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. as a safeguard measure for the leaders as they had been visiting public places and high-risk containment zones to evaluate prevention measures or delivery of essentials.
In all, nine persons, including MLAs from the Congress, AIADMK and BJP volunteered for the test, a health department official said.
Congress legislator T. Dejamourthy lauded the service of doctors and paramedics who risked their health and even lives in the battle against the pandemic. Ariyankuppam, the constituency he represents, is one of the five containment zones in the city.
The results are expected on Friday.
