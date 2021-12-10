CM, Speaker pay homage to martyrs

PUDUCHERRY

10 December 2021 23:11 IST

Led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Union Territory on Friday paid homage to country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, wife and 11 other defence personnel who were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers and legislators paid floral tributes to the portrait of the General, kept in the portico of the Legislative Assembly.

