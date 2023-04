April 19, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, legislators belonging to ruling AINRC, BJP and Opposition DMK, attended an Iftar party organised by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas on Wednesday.

R. Siva, Leader of Opposition, A. Saleem, Secretary of Communist Party of India and members from the Muslim community were among those who attended the programme.