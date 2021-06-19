CM should oppose hydrocarbon project: DMK

PUDUCHERRY

19 June 2021 00:08 IST

Opposition leader R. Siva on Friday urged Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to oppose the hydrocarbon projects proposed by the Union Government in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

In a statement, he said the Chief Minister should oppose the project as implementation of the hydrocarbon exploration would cause serious environmental problems and impact the livelihood of people. The project would affect the livelihood of fishermen and farming community, he said.

Reminding Mr. Rangasamy of the letter written by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the Prime Minister opposing the project, the Opposition leader said the AINRC led NDA government should take a firm stand against the project.

