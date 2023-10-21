HamberMenu
CM should clarify on Minister’s resignation issue, says Narayanasamy

The Chief Minister has so far failed to give any clarification on the issue and he has not said whether Ms. Priyanga has been dropped from the Cabinet or whether she resigned 

October 21, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The former Chief Minister, V. Narayanasamy, on Friday asked Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to clarify on the status of resignation letter submitted by S. Chandira Priyanga.

In a video message, the former Chief Minister said more than a week had passed since the letter by Ms. Priyanga had come out in the public domain. Though the Chief Minister did not comment on the issue, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had clarified that Ms. Priyanga had been dropped from the Council of Ministers on the recommendation of the Chief Minister even before she had submitted her resignation letter.

Mr. Rangasamy had so far failed to give any clarification on the issue. He had not said whether the Minister had been dropped or resigned. Two days ago, the Speaker made a statement suggesting transfer of portfolios handled by Ms. Priyanga to the Chief Minister, the Congress leader said.

“The Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker have commented. The Speaker has no right to comment on such matters. It is the Chief Minister who has to respond on subjects pertaining to the Cabinet. My information is that the Home Ministry had rejected the recommendation of the Chief Minister to remove Ms. Priyanga. If the reports are true, the Chief Minister will have no right to continue in the post,” he added.

