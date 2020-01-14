CM seeks statehood for Puducherry

Amid the growing strain in the government’s relationship with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at their offices in New Delhi.

Government sources said the meeting with the Prime Minister and Home Minister was very “cordial” and both the leaders were apprised of the “administrative difficulties” faced by the government. He also met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

A government source said the Chief Minister sought statehood for the Union Territory, and enhanced Central assistance and waiver of legacy loan.

The Chief Minister also wanted the Centre to compensate for settling the arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.

He requested the Centre to increase annual allocation by 10%.

He urged the Defence Minister to increase patrolling by Navy and Coast Guard ships to protect the interest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen in the maritime boundary with Sri Lanka.

He requested the Finance Minister for early release of GST compensation.