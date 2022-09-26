CM seeks investments in hospitality sector

Rangasamy stresses on the need to protect the heritage character of the town

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy with MP and Minister at the inaugural of the two-day workshop on ‘Rethinking Tourism’ in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Seeking investments in the hospitality sector of the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday said the Union Territory would need at least 2,000 more rooms to cater to the growing demands of tourists.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop on ‘Rethinking Tourism,‘ at the Kamarajar Manipandapam organised by the Tourism Department, the Chief Minister said the arrival of tourists had picked up momentum in the last few years. There has been a huge demand for accommodation, the Chief Minister said adding that at least 2,000 more rooms are needed to provide accommodation for all tourists arriving in the Union Territory.

“We know that there has been apprehensions in the minds of investors on procedural delay in getting clearance to start hotels. The government will have to work on the issue so that we could fast-track proposals to set up hotels,” the Chief Minister said.

He also stressed on the need to protect the heritage character of the town. The challenge before the government would be to protect the heritage character of the buildings while providing all amenities for the tourists, he said.

₹ 200 crore for Swadesh Darshan

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the Centre has promised to provide ₹100 crore each for Puducherry and Karaikal regions under the Swadesh Darshan-2 scheme.

Under the scheme, the Centre would provide financial assistance to augment infrastructure for development of theme-based tourist circuits. The Centre has agreed to fund projects based on detailed project reports submitted by the U.T. administration, Mr. Lakshminarayanan, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, said.

The workshop was organised as part of World Tourism Day celebrations. On Tuesday, the Department would launch a 100 day-long Cultural Festival. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy would inaugurate the festival on Beach Road on Tuesday evening.