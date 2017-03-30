CM seeks House nod for vote-on-account

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday sought a vote-on-account for ₹1,481 crore from the House.

The presentation of the vote-on-account would entail the government to draw ₹1,481 crore to meet the expenditure requirement for the next three months.

The government also introduced the Puducherry Loading and Unloading (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Bill to regulate the wages of loading and unloading workers.

Protecting the rights

The Bill would pave the way to curb unfair practices connected with loading and unloading of goods.

Introducing the Bill, Minister for Labour K. Kandasamy said the legislation had been intended to protect the rights of workers involved in loading and unloading goods.

“On the one hand, the wages and employment of the workers involved has not been streamlined. On the other hand, these workers indulge in unfair practices and it is required to be checked,” he said.

The government would regulate the wages payable to the workers in the manner prescribed by notifying in the official gazette and the rate would be different for different areas.

The Bill had provisions giving an employer the right to carry out loading and unloading work for domestic purpose by himself or by employing the workers of his own choice.

Other provisions include compensation, insurance, and provident fund to workers.

The House complimented Chief Secretary Manoj Parida who has been promoted as Secretary to Government of India.

Condolences

The two-day session started with a resolution moved by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to condole the death of former ministers M. Chandrakasu and P. Ananda Bhaskaran. The members also observed silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders.