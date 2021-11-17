CM seeks Central assistance for promoting tourism in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

17 November 2021 00:11 IST

Rangasamy attends virtual interaction meet chaired by Union Finance Minister

Making a pitch for tourism promotion in the Union Territory of Puducherry with more Central assistance, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has sought funds for setting up a water aerodrome for seaplane operations apart from introducing cruise and chopper services.

In a virtual interaction with Chief Ministers/Finance Ministers chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the other day, Mr. Rangasamy also sought assistance for expansion of airport and port infrastructure and establishment of a film city.

Mr. Rangasamy wanted Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for operators of helicopter operations in the initial period. As tourists, who go sight-seeing, preferred entertainment, there is a proposal to set up auditoriums / convention centre / amphitheatres for cultural performances/MICE activities.

On the proposal for a film city, theme park and cruise terminals on a 100-acre site along Manapet beach, Mr. Rangasamy sought the Central Government’s help in identifying and designating suitable agencies to implement the scheme in PPP mode.

On the IT/ITES front, the Chief Minister sought assistance to develop multi-storeyed infrastructure in industrial estates for start-ups to launch operations on a plug-and-play basis.

As the Union Territory proposed to implement universal health coverage, it required Central assistance to construct a new 500-bedded Infectious /Epidemic diseases hospital to strengthen the infrastructure for health care facilities at an estimate cost of ₹150 crore.

The Chief Minister made a case for differentiating Puducherry from a Union Territory like Delhi with regard to allocation of financial resources as the several key sectors of the NCT were directly administered by the Centre. He advocated a funding pattern for Centrally-sponsored schemes on a par with those for the Union Territories where Central share was 90%.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the existing funding support under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for Puducherry was inadequate to complete the housing projects after the government enhanced the share of Union Territory.

As the revised pattern of funding financial implications for housing schemes amounted to ₹126.84 crore, a higher Central grant for the housing project for Puducherry would be of help to achieve the objective of providing houses to the poor.

Another important plea was to implement a 10% year-on-year increase in Central grants provided to the Puducherry Government.