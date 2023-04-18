ADVERTISEMENT

CM reviews status of flagship Central projects

April 18, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at a high-level review meeting in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The status of various centrally-sponsored flagship projects was reviewed at a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday.

The review, which took place at the Chief Minister’s office in the Assembly complex, looked at the progress of 22 schemes approved by NITI Aayog which were being implemented in the Union Territory.

These flagship projects included the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for LPG connections, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana to improve maternity nutrition, Swachh Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) and Smart City initiative, an official press note said.

Assembly Speaker R. Selvam, Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar, Civil Supplies Minister Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Finance Secretary M. Raju, government officials including P. Jawahar, A. Muthamma, C. Udayakumar, D. Manikandan, L. Kumar, R. Kesavan and Rishita Gupta, and District Collector E. Vallavan participated in the meeting.

Representatives of Indian Bank, which is the lead bank, also attended the meeting.

CONNECT WITH US