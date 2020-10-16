CM reviews performance of various departments

PUDUCHERRY

16 October 2020 00:31 IST

35% of funds allocated utilised so far, says Narayanasamy

After presenting a full budget towards the end of July, the government has utilised around 35% of the total budgeted amount.

“I have held a review of all departments to ascertain their performance. Of the total budgeted amount, the departments have so far utilised 35% of the funds allocated,” Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy told The Hindu after the review meeting held at the Chief Secretariat.

The government had directed the departments to utilise the allocated funds to the maximum in the coming months, he added.

Amid a stand-roff with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on presentation of the budget, the Chief Minister presented a ₹9000 crore budget for the current financial year on July 20.

According to a senior official, who attended the meeting, the Chief Minister had issued a direction to the department heads to speed up all infrastructure-related works and concentrate on implementing welfare schemes announced in the budget. Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao, Minister for Revenue M.O.H. F. Shahjahan, Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar attended the meeting.