CM releases textbook for B.Pharm students

Special Correspondent June 24, 2022 19:24 IST

Authored by three experts, the book is prepared strictly as per PCI uniform syllabus norms

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, today released the textbook of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry-1. The book has been co-authored by three experts for the benefit of students following the Pharmacy Council of India implementing uniform syllabus for B. Pharm as per the regulations in 2014. The co-authors are Gopal and Prakash Yoganandam from Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences in Puducherry and Vinayakamurthy from Madurai Medical College. The text book was prepared strictly as per the PCI uniform syllabus norms, a press note said. G. Sriramulu, Health Director, felicitated the authors and noted that the book would be of great value to B.Pharm students, D.Pharm students, GPAT aspirants and the herbal drug industry.



