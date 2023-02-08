ADVERTISEMENT

CM raises statehood demand yet again, says it will benefit U.T.

February 08, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

He promises to continue putting pressure on Central govt. over issue, adds that administration will be smooth if elected govt. has full powers

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday reiterated his demand for providing statehood to the Union Territory, and said it was for the benefit of the Union Territory and not for any personal gain.

“Some people complain that I make the demand for statehood when I am confronted with problems. There is no problem for me or my government. I am seeking statehood, considering the benefits. If the elected government has full powers, the administration can be run smoothly,” he said, addressing the AINRC workers during the party’s foundation day celebrations.

He said he had taken up the demand for Statehood with the Prime Minister. “We have taken it up on several occasions and I will continue to put pressure on the Centre for Statehood,” he added.

‘Enhancing revenue’

Mr. Rangasamy said the government was working on ways to enhance revenue to implement welfare and development programmes. The revenue would be enhanced without causing an additional burden on people. He urged the party workers to strengthen the organisation for preparing the AINRC for elections in the future.

“Many predicted a gloomy future for the party when it was formed on February 7, 2011. But it has grown, and will continue to grow,” he said. Ministers K. Lakshminarayanan, C. Djeacoumar and Chandira Priyanka and party MLAs attended the celebrations.

