CM reiterates importance of social distancing to check COVID-19 spread

Although the COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory looks to be under control with only one out of the 45 samples tested so far returning a positive result — a 68-year-old woman in Mahe enclave with a travel history to Saudi Arabia — the administration is focused on driving home the importance of home quarantine and social distancing among the people for a few more days.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 will be in force in Puducherry till March 31.

“Section 144 is imposed only as a safety measure against the spread of COVID-19. All essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as milk, food, medicines and so on will remain open,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

While thanking people for their cooperation, Mr. Narayanasamy urged them to follow only official instructions.

Engaging the community

“The objective of all measures that we have undertaken, including restrictions on movement and curbs on inter-State travel, is to get the community to engage in self distancing,” Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the situation at a meeting with Director-General of Police Balaji Srivastava.

While the situation was under control, all efforts were on to thwart the pandemic spread. “Self distancing, which hinges on people’s participation, is key to checking transmission of a highly contagious disease. We have tried to balance inconveniences to public from the curbs placed on regular life against ensuring access to the flow of essential services and commodities,” he added.