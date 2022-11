November 29, 2022 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday visited the Mahe region to attend government functions.

He participated in the cooperative week celebrations, the graduation day of Ayurveda College and laid the foundation for projects.

On his arrival, the Chief Minister was received by Mahe Administrator Shivraj Meena. He was accorded a guard of honour by the police. He is accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam and Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelou.