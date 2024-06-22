CM Rangasamy seeks 10% annual increase in Normal Central Assistance

During the pre-budget consultation Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had with the States and the Union Territories in New Delhi on Saturday, the Puducherry government sought a 10% annual increase in the Normal Central Assistance (NCR).

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, who attended the meeting in place of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, shared Mr. Rangasamy’s written speech that outlined the financial requirements of the administration, including a 10% annual increase in NCR.

“The Union Territory needs an increase of at least 10% in NCR in nominal terms every year only to discount inflation. However, in the interim budget 2024-25, the Union Territory was allocated only 4.85% increase in NCR over the budget estimate of 2023-24. The territory is not covered under the ambit of the Finance Commission and, hence, there is an urgent need to extend a significant jump in NCR,” Mr. Rangasamy conveyed in the speech, a copy of which was released to the media by his office.

Filling up vacancies

Bringing to the notice of the Centre his government’s efforts to fill vacancies, the Chief Minister said the administration has initiated steps to fill as many as 2,748 Group A, B, and C posts out of the total 9,600 vacancies in various departments. The vacancies in the Departments of Health, Education, Public Works, Police, Agriculture, Revenue and Personnel were hampering the delivery of critical public services, including Centre’s flagship programmes, he said.

The recruitment process would incur additional expenditure and the government was in no position to meet the expenses from its own sources of revenue, he said, and requested the Centre to provide a recurring assistance of ₹254 crore from the current financial year.

“As the committed expenditure for salaries, pension benefits, and debt service has been on the rise, the administration was not able to spend much on infrastructure development projects. With the Union Territory’s small geographical size and limited consumption base, the scope for additional revenue mobilisation was very less after the GST implementation. Besides, the territory has no natural resources and, hence, there was no scope for additional revenue generation,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to include the Union Territory under the ambit of the Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme so as to start infrastructure projects.