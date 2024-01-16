GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Rangasamy pays tribute to Thiruvalluvar

January 16, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, garlanding the statue of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of ‘Thiruvalluvar Day’ held at New Bus Stand in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, garlanding the statue of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of ‘Thiruvalluvar Day’ held at New Bus Stand in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy paid floral tributes to the statue of Tamil saint-philosopher Thiruvalluvar near the New Bus Stand to mark “Thiruvalluvar Day” celebrations on Tuesday.

Speaker R. Selvam, P. Rajavelu, Deputy Speaker; K. Lakshminarayanan, PWD Minister; AK Sai Saravanan Kumar, Civil Supplies Minister; G. Nehru, R. Baskar, MLAs, and others also paid tributes.

The DMK unit in Puducherry led by its convenor and leader of Opposition R. Siva also paid floral tributes to the newly-unveiled portrait of Thiruvalluvar. Former Minister SP Sivakumar, MLAs V. Annibal Kennedy, and R. Senthilkumar also participated.

