ADVERTISEMENT

CM Rangasamy leads tributes to MGR, Periyar

December 24, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, pays homage at the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandra, on his death anniversary in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the separate tributes to commemorate former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran and Dravidian ideologue and social reformer “Periyar” E.V. Ramasamy on Sunday.

Mr. Rangasamy paid floral tributes to the statue of the former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder on the occasion of his 36th death anniversary.

PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, P. Rajavelu, Deputy Speaker, V. Aroumougame, R. Baskar U. Lakshmikandhan and G. Nehru, all MLAs, also joined in paying homage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the Chief Minister and others paid floral tribute at the EVR statue in the city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US