CM Rangasamy leads tributes to MGR, Periyar

December 24, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the separate tributes to commemorate former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran and Dravidian ideologue and social reformer “Periyar” E.V. Ramasamy on Sunday.

Mr. Rangasamy paid floral tributes to the statue of the former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder on the occasion of his 36th death anniversary.

PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, P. Rajavelu, Deputy Speaker, V. Aroumougame, R. Baskar U. Lakshmikandhan and G. Nehru, all MLAs, also joined in paying homage.

Later, the Chief Minister and others paid floral tribute at the EVR statue in the city.