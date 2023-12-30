GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Rangasamy inspects new flats at Kumaraguru Pallam

December 30, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was accompanied by PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan during the inspection.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was accompanied by PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan during the inspection. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy undertook an inspection of the project for a new apartment complex coming up in place of the dilapidated tenements in Kumaraguru Pallam under the Smart City project.

The dilapidated buildings were demolished, and 216 new apartments are being built on a 12-storeyed complex in the tenements located in the Raj Bhavan constituency at an estimated cost of ₹45 crore.

Mr. Rangasamy, who was accompanied by PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, inspected the three model flats that have been completed.

PWD Chief Engineer K. Veeraselvam, Executive Engineer A. Baskaran and other officials were also present during the site visit, a press note said.

