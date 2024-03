March 15, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday flagged off three mobile veterinary units.

The vehicles have been procured at a cost of ₹16 lakh each.

They are fitted with all medical equipment needed to treat livestock, and would be available in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar, Minister P.R.N. Thirumurugan, and officials from the Animal Husbandry Department were present.