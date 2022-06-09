CM Rangasamy disburses loans to the tune of ₹127 crore

They were distributed during a customer outreach programme in Puducherry

Loans to the tune of ₹127 crore were distributed during a customer outreach programme hosted by the State Level Bankers’ Committee in Puducherry as part of Iconic Week celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy disbursed the loans to beneficiaries at the function, organised at Jipmer auditorium. In his special address, Mr. Rangasamy said the government would soon establish a single-window facility for clearance of projects with the cooperation of all the departments. He requested banks to be proactive in sanction of loans.

He urged the general public to ensure that loans were utilised for the intended purpose and that they were repaid in time as per the repayment schedule, so as to take advantage of the low interest offered by the banks.

The loans provided by banks would aid in economic improvement of people and also circulation of money. The online portal for loans had been operationalised and loan process simplified. Timely sanction of loans would help people, he said.

K. Lakshminarayanan, Public Works Minister; K.S.P. Ramesh, MLA; E.Vallavan, Collector; V.M. Venkatachalam, Zonal Manager & Convenor-SLBC; V. Chandrasekaran, Deputy General Manager, Indian Bank, Chennai; A. Udayakumar, Lead District Manager and other officials from the lead bank were among those who participated.

Banks in the Union Territory had put up stalls in the venue, where facility of account opening, enrolment under social security schemes, information regarding various credit facilities offered by the bank were provided. Indian Bank Self Employment Training Institute and Financial Literacy and Credit Counselling Centre unit also participated.