CM Rangasamy calls on Lt. Governor

Special Correspondent May 11, 2022 18:23 IST

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy meeting L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy called on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas on Tuesday evening on the completion of the first year of the AINRC-led NDA government in the Union Territory. A press note said Ms. Soundararajan had extended her congratulations to Mr. Rangasamy. Ms. Soundararajan later tweeted that she wished him all success in his future endeavours in service of the nation. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma also called on the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Nivas to discuss administrative matters. The discussion centred on the implementation of people welfare schemes and review of various developmental projects of Government of India and the status of their implementation, the Raj Nivas said.



