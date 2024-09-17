CM Rangasamy appeals to residents to keep Puducherry clean

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has appealed to the residents of Puducherry to co-operate with the Local Administration Department to maintain the union territory clean.

Inaugurating a fortnight long cleanliness drive under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 programme on the Beach Road, the Chief Minister said the government was spending huge amount for collection and disposal of garbage. The residents should cooperate with the local bodies for the proper handling of solid waste, he said.

“Despite the efforts of the civic bodies, people throw waste in public places. People should not dump waste on the streets. The solid waste should be handed over to the conservancy workers. It is very important that we keep the territory clean to attract tourists and maintain a hygiene environment,” he said.

The Chief Minister administered the Swachhata pledge. Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan, District Collector A. Kulothungan and other senior officials attended the cleaning programme.

Students and members of various social service organisations participated in the cleaning programme in the beach area.