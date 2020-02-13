CM promises probe into Vedanta’s donation to NGO

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday agreed to probe the donation by Vedanta Ltd. to India Vision Foundation, an NGO.

Replying to a statement made by government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman during a discussion on the resolution on declaring Karaikal and Bahour as protected agriculture zones, the Chief Minister said the government was not aware of the owner of the foundation. The government would hold a detailed probe, he said.

Mr. Anantharaman said the NGO had received ₹2 crore from Vedanta Group at a time when the Union Territory was opposing the hydrocarbon exploration project by the company.

Displaying an annual report of India Vision in the House, he said, “Everyone knows who founded the NGO. The person is holding a constitutional position in the U.T. and has been championing environmental causes.”

Seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Mr. Anantharaman said the government should find out whether the donation was linked to sanctioning of hydrocarbon exploration project to Vedanta in the Union Territory.