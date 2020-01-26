CM praises tribal groups for preserving their culture

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday hailed the tribal community for keeping intact their culture against all odds.
Keen interest
Speaking at the valedictory of 12th National Youth Exchange Programme, the Chief Minister said tribal people living amidst all difficulties took keen interest in protecting their culture.
They stuck to their beliefs and customs despite pressure from outside world.
Naxal-affected districts
As many as 200 tribal youth from naxal-affected districts of Sukma, Bastar, Bijapur and Dantewada in Chhattisgarh were on a seven-day tour programme organised jointly by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and Ministry of Home Affairs as part of empowerment of tribal youth.
During their stay, the youth attended various programmes.
They visited Jipmer, Auroville and a few industrial units.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.