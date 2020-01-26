CM praises tribal groups for preserving their culture

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday hailed the tribal community for keeping intact their culture against all odds.

Keen interest

Speaking at the valedictory of 12th National Youth Exchange Programme, the Chief Minister said tribal people living amidst all difficulties took keen interest in protecting their culture.

They stuck to their beliefs and customs despite pressure from outside world.

Naxal-affected districts

As many as 200 tribal youth from naxal-affected districts of Sukma, Bastar, Bijapur and Dantewada in Chhattisgarh were on a seven-day tour programme organised jointly by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and Ministry of Home Affairs as part of empowerment of tribal youth.

During their stay, the youth attended various programmes.

They visited Jipmer, Auroville and a few industrial units.