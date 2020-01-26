Puducherry

CM praises tribal groups for preserving their culture

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy handing over a cheque to tribal students at the 12th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Puducherry on Saturday.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy handing over a cheque to tribal students at the 12th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme in Puducherry on Saturday.  

more-in

200 tribal students from Chhattisgarh on a tour of U.T.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Saturday hailed the tribal community for keeping intact their culture against all odds.

Keen interest

Speaking at the valedictory of 12th National Youth Exchange Programme, the Chief Minister said tribal people living amidst all difficulties took keen interest in protecting their culture.

They stuck to their beliefs and customs despite pressure from outside world.

Naxal-affected districts

As many as 200 tribal youth from naxal-affected districts of Sukma, Bastar, Bijapur and Dantewada in Chhattisgarh were on a seven-day tour programme organised jointly by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and Ministry of Home Affairs as part of empowerment of tribal youth.

During their stay, the youth attended various programmes.

They visited Jipmer, Auroville and a few industrial units.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
tribals
Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2020 12:27:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/cm-praises-tribal-groups-for-preserving-their-culture/article30654848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY