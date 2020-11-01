CM pays tributes to freedom fighters

On Liberation Day, Narayanasamy vows to ensure that benefits of independence reach all

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices and struggles of freedom fighters who secured the liberation of Puducherry from colonial rule and vowed to preserve its identity and ensure that the benefits of hard-won independence reached all sections of society.

Addressing the 66th Liberation Day celebrations after unfurling the tri-colour at the Gandhi Thidal, Mr. Narayanasamy said the leadership would overcome all obstacles to provide an environment of growth, peace and security for the people.

He appealed to the people to support the efforts of the administration.

The celebrations commemorate the special occasion on November 1, 1954 when the Union Territory attained liberation from French colonial rule following a historic referendum that reflected the emphatic popular will to join India. While the French executed de-factor merger on this day, it wasn’t until August 16, 1962 that the Indian Government effected the de jure transfer of territory to the Union.

Apart from celebrating Independence Day along with the rest of the country on August 15, the Union Territory has been celebrating August 16 as its Independence Day and November 1 as Liberation Day.

Mr. Narayanasamy listed the various welfare measures taken by his government to improve the lives of farmers, students, workers, downtrodden and marginalised sections.

Among the upcoming projects were modernisation of stormwater drains and canals, a handicrafts bazaar at the Pondy Marina, renovation of the Anna Thidal into a playground and a Smart City initiative to build modular/mobile toilets, he said.

The Chief Minister said the NHAI had greenlighted the four-lane Villupuram-Puducherry highway and work was expected to commence shortly. The Centre had also approved the construction of flyovers at the Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi Squares.

According to Mr. Narayanasamy, Puducherry has been topping several governance parameters in various surveys. He also mentioned that the Union Territory had the highest testing rate per million of population in the country.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inspected a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry armed police force.

V. Vaithilingam and N. Gokulakrishnan, MPs, Speaker V. P. Sivakolundhu, Ministers, legislators, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Director General of Police Balaji Srivastava, freedom fighters, officials and dignitaries participated.

The Liberation Day events in the enclaves of Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe were flagged off by Ministers R. Kamalakannan, Malladi Krishna Rao and M. Kandasamy.

In Mahe, Mr. Kandasamy opened an outdoor gymnasium sponsored by the Mahe Service Cooperative Bank in the presence of V. Ramachandran, MLA, E. Valsaraj, former Minister and Aman Sharma, Regional Administrator.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.