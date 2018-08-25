CM pays homage to Vajpayee

The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, on Friday paid floral tributes to the urn containing the ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the office of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao and Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan also paid homage to the departed leader’s ashes.

Earlier in the day, the urn was taken to several places in Mannadipet, Villianur and Pondicherry Municipality limits for the public to pay homage.

On Saturday, the ashes would be immersed near the Gandhi Statue after a formal function on the Beach Road.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would offer her tributes to the former Prime Minister at the function on the Beach Road.

BJP local unit president V. Swaminathan said the urns would be brought for immersion from the BJP office in a silent procession.