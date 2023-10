November 01, 2023 06:22 am | Updated 06:23 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy led the commemoration of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of Indira Gandhi in Ellaipillaichavady. K. Lakshminarayanan, PWD Minister, P. Rajavelu, Deputy Speaker, Government Whip V. Aroumougame, S. Ramesh and U. Lakshmikandhan, MLAs also paid their respects and observed a two-minute silence. Patriotic songs and interfaith prayers were also held.

