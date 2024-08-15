CM, Opposition leaders attend L-G’s reception

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on Thursday evening hosted a reception (At Home) at Raj Nivas as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, legislators belonging to AINRC, BJP, DMK, Independents and senior officials attended the event.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy and Member of Parliament V. Vaithlingam also attended the reception. People from various walks of life attended the event. The Lt. Governor met the invitees and exchanged pleasantries with them.

Earlier in the day, the Lieutenant Governor hoisted the national flag at the Raj Nivas.

