CM, Opposition leaders attend L-G’s reception

Published - August 15, 2024 10:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister N. Rangasamy ,along with Ministers, attended the At Home reception organised by Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan, on the occasion of Independence Day 2024 held at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy ,along with Ministers, attended the At Home reception organised by Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan, on the occasion of Independence Day 2024 held at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SS KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on Thursday evening hosted a reception (At Home) at Raj Nivas as part of the Independence Day celebrations in Puducherry.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare A. K. Sai J. Saravanan Kumar, legislators belonging to AINRC, BJP, DMK, Independents and senior officials attended the event.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader V. Narayanasamy and Member of Parliament V. Vaithlingam also attended the reception. People from various walks of life attended the event. The Lt. Governor met the invitees and exchanged pleasantries with them.

Earlier in the day, the Lieutenant Governor hoisted the national flag at the Raj Nivas.

