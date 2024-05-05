ADVERTISEMENT

CM opens liver clinic at private hospital

May 05, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the launch of an exclusive liver clinic at GEM Hospital on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An exclusive liver clinic was launched at GEM Hospitals, a gastroenterology and laparoscopy speciality institution, in Saram on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy inaugurated the facility and opened a free liver camp for patients in the region.

C. Palanivelu, Chairman, GEM Hospitals, said that the camp, held as part of launching the clinic, had experts from the hospital providing free consultations for liver problems. A fibroscan was offered free of cost on a need basis.

P. Senthilnathan, Director of the institution, said that the clinic would offer under-one-roof treatment for a range of liver diseases. A super speciality clinic would enable early identification of diseases that can be cured through effective treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The free consultation camp benefited patients with diabetes, obesity, hepatitis B & C infections, jaundice, liver cancer, and fatty liver. Similar campaigns proposed are going forward, the hospital said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US