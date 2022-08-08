Chief Minister nod to DMK plea for memorial for Karunanidhi

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has assured DMK leaders that a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the late DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi will be installed in Puducherry. DMK convenor and Leader of Opposition R. Siva said the assurance was given to a delegation that called on Mr. Rangasamy after observing the fourth death anniversary of Karunanidhi. The observance was marked by a silent procession from Odiansalai to Anna Statue where leaders paid floral tributes to a portrait of the late DMK patriarch. DMK leaders including MLAs Anibal Kennedy, L. Sampath and R. Senthilkumar and former Minister SP Sivakumar participated. Later, while calling on the Chief Minister at his residence, they sought a memorial statue for Karunanidhi in the city. According to Mr. Siva, the Chief Minister, who recalled his close association with, and reverence for, the DMK patriarch, had assured the delegation of erecting a memorial statue.