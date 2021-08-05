CM N. Rangasamy turns 71

President, Union Home Minister, L-G wish AINRC leader

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Wednesday turned 71. Unlike the previous years, the Chief Minister celebrated his birthday in a quiet manner due to COVID-19 protocols, though his supporters decked up the town with banners hailing him.

Not much of a crowd was present at his house with only a very few close associates extending greetings.

Prayers to guru

The Chief Minister offered prayers at a temple built for his spiritual guru Appa Paithiya Swamigal at Gorimedu and attended to official work at the Assembly.

Party sources said President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him over the phone to convey birthday greetings.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan wished him good health and a long life.

A BJP delegation led by Home Minister A. Namassivayam had met him in the Assembly on Tuesday evening to extend birthday greetings.