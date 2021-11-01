Puducherry

CM, Ministers pay tributes to Indira Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Sunday led the commemoration of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 146th birth anniversary. Speaker R. Selvam, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and officials were present on both occasions.

Mr. Rangasamy also inspected a police guard of honour and flagged off a run to mark National Unity Day.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar, MLA A.K.D. Aroumugam, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Director General of Police Ranveer Singh Krishnia and other officials participated.


