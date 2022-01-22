CM, Minister inspect Kamarajar Manimandapam in U.T.

We want an optimum utilisation of the complex: Minister Lakshminarayanan

The government is planning to establish coaching centres for students and job seekers in the ground floor of the newly inaugurated Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Manimandapam.

After the virtual inauguration of the Manimandapam on East Coast Road near Karuvadikuppam by the Prime Minister earlier this month, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inspected the building on Friday evening.

The Manimandapam, spread over around three acre, was built at a cost of around ₹23.60 crore. The complex has a built-up area of around 1,565 square metre on the ground floor and 775 square metre on the first.

According to Mr. Lakshminarayanan, the government wanted an optimum utilisation of the complex. The plan was to shift the Centralised Admission Committee office and establish training centre for professional courses, including NEET, on the ground floor. The floor could be used to set up job-oriented training centres for tests, including civil services examinations, banking recruitment and other exams conducted by the UPSC, Mr. Lakshminarayanan said.

“We are also exploring options on best ways to use the open air theatre, situated on the first floor. Maybe we could throw up the theatre facility in the late evening hours to tourists. We want an optimum utilisation of the facility,” he added.

Senior officials of the Public Works Department were also present.