Rangasamy meets fishermen

50% of cost to procure fibre boats for 300 U.T. fishermen borne by government

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy handing over financial assistance to fishermen at the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

50% of cost to procure fibre boats for 300 U.T. fishermen borne by government

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday met marginal fishermen who have procured non mechanised fibre boats with government assistance.

The government had announced in the last budget that it would bear 50% of the cost to procure fibre boats to 300 fishermen in the Union Territory. Accordingly, the government had provided ₹16,500 to Pondicherry State Fishermen Cooperative Federation to enable the beneficiaries procure the boats.

On Friday, fishermen who have procured the vessels utilising the government scheme brought the boats to the Assembly as a thanks giving to the government. Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and legislators were present.