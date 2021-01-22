CM leads delegation to Delhi

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who led a Ministerial delegation to Delhi, met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi on Thursday to convey the government’s demand for repeal of the farm laws.
Mr. Narayanasamy, who was accompanied by Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy and Agriculture Minister R. Kamalakannan, submitted a copy of the resolution adopted by the Puducherry Assembly on January 18 urging the Centre to repeal the farm laws.
The delegation also met Union Minister of State for Power (Independent charge) R. K. Singh in Delhi to register the government’s opposition to the Centre’s move to privatise distribution of power in the Union Territory.
Representatives of the joint action committee of electricity workers also accompanied the Chief Minister to Delhi. The JAC had recently called off their indefinite strike against privatisation on the Chief Minister’s assurance of a meeting with the Ministry to discuss their grievances.
According to sources, the Chief Minister is hoping to meet President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Friday and submit a petition reiterating the demand for recall of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi.
Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and V. Vaithilingam, are also in Delhi with the Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, Mr. Kandasamy and Mr. Kamalakannan also briefly joined the farmers’ protest on the borders of Delhi and expressed their solidarity with their demand for repeal of the farm laws.
